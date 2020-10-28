Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iRobot by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iRobot by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in iRobot by 109.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.