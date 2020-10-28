Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Energizer stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

