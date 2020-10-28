Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PEB opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.