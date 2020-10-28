Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 851.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -454.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.