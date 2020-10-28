Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of RHP opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.