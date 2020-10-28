Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

