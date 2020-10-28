Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.