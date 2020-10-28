Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

