Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 222.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,548. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

