FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FARO Technologies worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FARO stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

