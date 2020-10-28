Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 752.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $388.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

