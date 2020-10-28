Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 173,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

