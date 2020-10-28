Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of AZZ worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AZZ by 41.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $888.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

