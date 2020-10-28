Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000.

AEIS stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

