Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53,490 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE FE opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

