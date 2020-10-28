Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brady worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Brady stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.47 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

