Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $953.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

