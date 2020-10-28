Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $48,235,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Shares of CZR opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

