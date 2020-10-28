Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

