Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,198 shares of company stock worth $2,845,136. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. TheStreet upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

