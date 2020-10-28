Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNA Financial by 72.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

