Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Livent worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 27,279.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.11. Livent Co. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

