Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CF Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CF Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 26,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

