Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.