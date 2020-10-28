Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 190,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

