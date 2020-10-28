Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

