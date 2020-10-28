Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 74,120 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 157.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,652,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

