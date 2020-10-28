Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

