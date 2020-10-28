Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 148,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $20,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

