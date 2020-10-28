Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $512,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $363,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of FIX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

