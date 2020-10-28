Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after buying an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.20, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

