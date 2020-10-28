Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Financial Survey

Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and USA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A USA Technologies -25.92% -23.27% -13.28%

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and USA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USA Technologies $163.20 million 3.34 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -21.41

Global Payment Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than USA Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of USA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of USA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Payment Technologies and USA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A USA Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

USA Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.75%. Given USA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USA Technologies is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payment Technologies beats USA Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, seed vending management, loyalty program, two-tier pricing, and special promotion services, as well as planning, project management, deployment, seed implementation, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, amusement, air/vac, car wash, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

