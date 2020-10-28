Reviewing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myriad Genetics 3 3 0 0 1.50

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.33%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $19.29, suggesting a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% Myriad Genetics -31.24% -2.69% -1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 9.50 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -23.52 Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 1.69 -$199.50 million ($0.35) -41.00

Biomerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biomerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool. It also provides BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use in identifying ovarian and HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients; and Vectra, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company offers Foresight, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; Prequel, a non-invasive prenatal screening test to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus; and Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. Further, it provides EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice CDx, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency comprising loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions in cancer cells. Additionally, the company offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

