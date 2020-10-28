Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

