Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 338.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 414.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Livent Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Livent Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report