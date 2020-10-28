Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 338.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 414.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.