Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after acquiring an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 140,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5,030.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.22 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

