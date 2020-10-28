Comparing PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (OTCMKTS:RBA)

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PeerStream and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PeerStream $15.28 million 0.36 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 5.00 $149.04 million $1.33 45.35

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PeerStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PeerStream and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 4 0 2.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.51%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than PeerStream.

Risk and Volatility

PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PeerStream and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.89% 17.77% 6.69%

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats PeerStream on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

