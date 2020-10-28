Cwm LLC Has $94,000 Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.