Cwm LLC Invests $94,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $661,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the period.

BATS:NULG opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

