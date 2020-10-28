Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $449.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.16 and its 200-day moving average is $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.