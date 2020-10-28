Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 30.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

