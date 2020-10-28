Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,390 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

