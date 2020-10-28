Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,281 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Vale stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

