Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 301,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,082.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.