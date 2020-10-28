Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Plug Power by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.