Cwm LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Cwm LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3,621.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Whirlpool by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

