Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 53.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $1,940,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gartner by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,627,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.