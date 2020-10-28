Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

