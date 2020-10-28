Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $182,000 Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VHC opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a net margin of 93.33% and a return on equity of 202.99%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

