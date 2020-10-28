Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFBK. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $549.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Paul Stahlin bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $54,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $268,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

